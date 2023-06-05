How To Watch 2023 ‘CMA Fest’ On TV?
A television air date for the 2023 CMA Fest has been announced. A trio of country music singers will host the celebration of the 50th annual CMA Fest.
The actual CMA Fest is taking place June 8-11 in Nashville. Mini-sets from Nissan Stadium will once again make up the majority of what fans see on TV, but the telecast has started to explore some of the many other stages scattered throughout downtown Nashville.
- CMA Fest will air on ABC on July 19 at 8PM ET.
- Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson will host. This marks the second straight year for Bentley and King and Wilson's first hosting gig.
- Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs, are just a few of the artists booked for the main stage at the 2023 CMA Fest.
This year's CMA Fest broadcast on ABC will be three hours long. Typically each artist gets one or two songs during the televised portion of the event. Artists play short sets during the actual live show, with breaks between to turn the stage around and swap gear.
CMA Fest started as Fan Fair in 1972 at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. Over time it grew and expanded beyond a single venue. In 2004, the name was officially changed to CMA Music Festival and highlights have been a summer staple for ABC since, aside from the years it was canceled due to COVID-19.