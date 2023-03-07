Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are just a few of the artists booked for the main stage at the 2023 CMA Fest. The festival announced its massive initial lineup on Tuesday (March 7), kicking off the roll-out of an event that serves as CMA Fest's 50th anniversary party.

Other stars hitting the main stage at Nissan Stadium during the four-day summer party include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

A variety of other stages scattered throughout downtown Nashville will be featured at CMA Fest this year, including the Nissan Stadium Platform Stage, where fans can watch up-and-coming hitmakers including Megan Moroney, Hailey Whitters, Nate Smith and more.

Over at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Breland, Travis Denning, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack and more will perform. Fans can catch all-day performances at the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, featuring Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, Tyler Farr, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Rita Wilson and others.

Thompson Square, Dillon Carmichael, Chapel Hart, Brett Kissel, Shane Proffitt, Tiera Kennedy and more will perform on the Chevy Vibes Stage at Riverfront Park, while Neon Union, Lathan Warlick, Sam Williams and Madeline Merlo are all on the bill at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza.

Additional lineups and performers are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead. The 2023 CMA Fest is set for June 8-11 in Nashville, Tenn. Several ticketing options go on sale on Tuesday (March 7) at 10 AM CT, including single-night passes to Nissan Stadium, Fan Fair X and Riverside Retreat. A limited number of four-day passes will also be available on Tuesday. A portion of tickets proceeds benefits the CMA Foundation, which supports music education programs throughout the U.S.

