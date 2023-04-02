Black is the new black at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Pictures from the red carpet find country music's best dressed in black leather, satin, sequins or jackets. Photographers caught plenty of romance prior to the awards show, as well.

Perhaps artists like Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo just couldn't resist each other. Maybe someone asked Russell Dickerson to give his wife a smooch. Both stopped for pictures that we can only call compelling as they did the media parade pre-show.

Elsewhere, Danielle Bradbery, Priscilla Block and newcomer Kimberly Kelly showed some leg as they did their strut. Each was among the first group of artists to walk the CMT red carpet, with some of the show's performers and primary nominees coming later. The 2023 CMT Music Awards are hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

See all the best pictures from the CMT Awards below. The show moved to Austin, Texas, for 2023 and will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd and more.

Music videos up for Video of the Year include "Hate My Heart" by Underwood, "Wait in the Truck" by Hardy and Lainey Wilson and "Thank God" by Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown.