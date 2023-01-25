Luke Bryan, Shania Twain and Zac Brown Band are set to headline the 2023 Faster Horses Festival in Brookline, Mich., in July. The three country titans will lead a bill that also includes Dustin Lynch, Blanco Brown, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Hailey Whitters and many more.

Also joining this year's lineup are Dylan Scott, Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Tenille Townes, Megan Maroney, Pillbox Patti, Chayce Beckham and many others. Every year, Faster Horses brings country music and camping experiences together, creating a unique fan experience that was previously named ACM Festival of the Year.

In addition to the robust lineup of music, which will take place across a main stage and a "Next From Nashville" stage, this year's Faster Horses will feature a special performance from songwriting great Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Each year, Faster Horses brings an unbeatable lineup of country artists to the crowd. Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen headlined the event in 2022.

Tickets — including campsite packages — for the 2023 Faster Horses Festival go on sale to the general public on Feb. 10. Now in its 10th year, Faster Horses Festival 2023 is scheduled for July 14-16 in the hills of Brookline, Mich., next to the Michigan International Speedway. For more information, visit the festival's website.