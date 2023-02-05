As they geared up for music's biggest night, country stars walked the red carpet in their finest, most glamorous styles before the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). The event was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Best New Artist nominee and bluegrass hot shot Molly Tuttle donned a gauzy, floor-length black gown as she stepped out onto the carpet, while Morgan Myles was another early arrival, walking the Grammy Awards carpet for the first time following the momentum from her breakout The Voice success this year.

Black-and-white patterning was a theme for country stars on the Grammys carpet: Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce, who won an early trophy at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, both opted to heavily feature the cover black in their looks. McBryde's floor-length black gown featured a plunging neckline and structured bodice, while Pearce rocked a classic two-tone look with some modern updates.

Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress and Brandi Carlile all kept the theme of dark-toned hues going in their Grammy red carpet looks, but it was Shania Twain who truly stole the show in that department, donning an epic white suit with cow-themed black patches and a hat to match.

Of course, there were some pops of color on the carpet, too: Kelsea Ballerini brought a ray of sunshine with a dreamy, detailed yellow gown, while Kacey Musgraves turned out in ethereal pink.

The 2023 Grammys are taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Feb. 5). The awards show is airing on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah is hosting the show.

Flip through the gallery below to see all the best looks from country stars on the red carpet before the 2023 Grammys.