Tim McGraw, Keith Urban Headlining 2023 March Madness Music Festival

This year's March Madness will be even bigger than usual: As a part of the Final Four festivities in Houston, Texas, fans will enjoy three days of music with the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

The fun is scheduled for March 31 through April 2 with performances from Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton and more.

Here's a rundown of performances:

Friday, March 31: AT&T Block Party (performersTBA)

Saturday, April 1: Move by Coca-Cola Stage featuring Maggie Rogers and Little Nas X

Sunday, April 2: Capital One JamFest with co-headliners Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is a free, ticketed event interwoven with the Men's College Basketball Final Four. The semifinal rounds will be played on Saturday, April 1, with the National Championship game scheduled for Monday, April 3. This year's event is sponsored by Coco-Cola, Capital One and AT&T and will be held at Discovery Green Park in Houston. Tickets are available at NCAA.com. Fans will be able to stream performances on NCAA.com or BleacherReport.com.

In the meantime, McGraw is preparing to release a new song, "Standing Room Only." He shared the first verse of the song — set to arrive on Friday, March 10 — and it's expected to be a part of a full-length album. The "Don't Take the Girl" singer mentioned he was working on new music in 2022 and at the time said he had already mixed eight songs.

Urban recently launched his new Las Vegas residency. After wrapping up a residency in 2022, Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency is a re-imagined show with a new stage and setlist. He has dates scattered throughout March and will pick things up again at Zappos Theater in June and July.