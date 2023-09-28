Country music's best dressed worked the red carpet at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday (Sept. 28). The awards show brought out two legends, several A-list hitmakers and so much hot young talent.

The 2023 People's Choice Awards aired on NBC.

Morgan Wallen went into the show leading all nominees, with nine nods.

Little Big Town were the hosts for the show, which aired live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

Toby Keith, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Carly Pearce were among the first to make their way to their seats in style. The slow walk down the red carpet includes photo ops and a few interviews with some of the dozen of outlets lined up with lights and microphones.

There weren't too many country couples on the carpet — Keith and wife Tricia are an exception — but all the single ladies and men strutted their new fashion for cameras. Sometimes an awards show has a theme. Artists all seem to wear red, or black or silver.

At the first PCCAs, it was more of a freestyle, as artists mixed pastels with traditional suits and ties. The ladies wore daring gowns or pantsuits. This definitely wasn't the People's Choice Country Fashion Awards.

This gallery will be updated as more artists walk down the red carpet at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. Taste of Country will publish immediate results of awards and any memorable moments.