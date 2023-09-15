Toby Keith is set to return to television for the first time since revealing his cancer battle. The singer will perform and receive a high honor at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards later this month.

The People's Choice Country Awards (PCCAs) will air on NBC on Sept. 28 at 8PM ET.

Keith is set to get the Country Icon Award, while Wynonna Judd will receive the Country Champion Award.

A full list of performers was revealed on Thursday (Sept. 14).

Related: Performers Announced for First-Ever People's Choice Country Awards

Toby Keith's Cancer Battle

In 2022, Toby Keith revealed he had been battling stomach cancer since December 2021. He didn't share much about his prognosis or treatment, but appeared several times in public looking thin, but strong. His most notable appearance came last November at the BMI Awards in Nashville, were he spoke for several minutes while accepting an award.

Earlier this summer, Keith shared more during an interview with the Oklahoman. He let the newspaper know he wasn't cancer-free yet, but was making great progress. "I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan," he says. "So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I've only got one that's shown up."

Related: Morgan Wallen Leads Nominees for For 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

The '90s and 2000s hitmaker played a pair of concerts in July 2023 and indicated that he may make a full return to the road this fall, but no further dates have been shared. No new pictures of Keith have gone public since July.