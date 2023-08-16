Morgan Wallen is the most-nominated act at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, a new fan-voted awards show that is an extension of the annual People's Choice Awards and will broadcast from Nashville on NBC and Peacock in September.

According to Billboard, Wallen leads with 11 nominations, including a nod for the highest award of the night, the People's Artist of 2023. His One Thing at a Time album is also nominated for the Album of 2023, and songs including "Thinkin' Bout Me," "Last Night," "Thought You Should Know" and "You Proof" are all nominated in various categories, too.

Other top nominees include Luke Combs and Hardy, who snagged nine nominations apiece, and Jelly Roll, who is up for eight awards. Lainey Wilson is the most-nominated woman with seven nods, and she's also among the nominees for the People's Artist of 2023.

The new event is now one of two fan-voted country music awards shows; the other is the CMT Music Awards, which most recently took place in early April 2023. It will feature several categories similar to those voted on in other awards shows, including the Album of 2023 and the Song of 2023, as well as new categories including the Crossover Song of 2023, a nod to the show's all-genre roots.

Voting for the People's Choice Country Awards opens on Wednesday (Aug. 16), and will continue through Friday, Aug. 25, at 11:59 PM ET. Votes will count twice during the "Turbo Tuesday" voting window, taking place on Aug. 22, between 12 AM ET and 11:59 PM ET, according to the full rules list.

Little Big Town is set to host the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards. The ceremony will take place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8PM ET. The event will stream simultaneously on NBC and Peacock.

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Nominations List:

The People's Artist of 2023

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

Ernest

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

The Album of 2023

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Kane Brown, Different Man

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

The Song of 2023

Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway" (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

The Collaboration Song of 2023

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion, "Beer With My Friends" (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)

Morgan Wallen feat. Ernest, "Cowgirls" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)

Hardy feat. Morgan Wallen, "Red" (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" (Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

Carly Pearce and Christ Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore" (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block, "You, Me and Whiskey" (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor )

The Crossover Song of 2023

Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, "Dawns" (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)

Pink and Chris Stapleton, "Just Say I'm Sorry" (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)

Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs, "Life Goes On" (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)

Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton, "Seasons" (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)

Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, "Texas" (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)

Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay, "That's Not How This Works (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)

Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain, "Unhealthy" (Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)

Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel, "Wasted" (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

The Music Video of 2023

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Morgan Wallen, "Thought You Should Know"

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton, Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney, I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs, World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour

Shania Twain, Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan, The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

The Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain