Toby Keith will receive a special award at the upcoming People's Choice Country Awards. Blake Shelton will present the country legend with the Country Icon Award.

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever Country Icon Award,” says Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming (quote via Music Mayhem Magazine).

“As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

According to a press release, the award will salute Keith's "decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur.”

The news release also calls Keith a "pioneer in country music and one of the most influential artists of all time.”

Toby Keith has scored a long string of No.1 hits, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Who's That Man," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "My List," "I Love This Bar" and many more.

The inaugural two-hour People's Choice Country Awards ceremony will air live from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 28 at 8PM ET on NBC, and will also stream on-demand via Peacock. Little Big Town are slated to host the show.