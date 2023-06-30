Little Big Town will pull double duty at the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards.

On Sept. 28, the country group will take the Grand Ole Opry House stage as host and performer, kicking off the recently announced spin-off of NBCUniversal's People's Choice Awards.

“We are honored to host the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” the band say in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music.”

“Little Big Town is a force in country music and a beloved staple on Music Row,” Cassandra Tryon, senior VP, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, adds. “As Opry members, they’ve delighted fans for years on the world-famous stage and we’re honored to have them host, perform and bring this inaugural ceremony to life for our NBC and Peacock audiences.”

Although specific details about the award show's categories, nominees and presenters, have yet to be shared, NBC says the televised event will "lean in to the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, and legendary tributes."

The two-hour ceremony will be broadcast live Sept. 28 at 8PM ET on NBC and available to stream on-demand via Peacock.