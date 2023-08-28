Country's coming back to town on the next episode of CBS unscripted game show Superfan.

Next up, Little Big Town will hear from a selection of their all-time biggest fans, each sharing the unique backstories and reasons why they're the group's ultimate "superfan."

Only one fan will be crowned the winner at the end of the episode, but all the contestants — plus a live studio audience — will be able to watch a performance from the country quartet.

Ahead of the episode, which airs on Wednesday (Aug. 30), Taste of Country readers can get an exclusive peek into the performance, with Little Big Town offering up a mellow live rendition of their recent hit, "Hell Yeah." Press play below to watch.

Released in 2022 as the lead single off the group's Mr. Sun album, "Hell Yeah" is a honky-tonkin' song with a twist: It's about guy shrugging off his heartbreak with a good time, even if he's "still going through hell, yeah." The band's Phillip Sweet takes lead local vocals on this track — which is a little unusual for LBT — and he wrote it with his bandmate Jimi Westbrook along with fellow singer Tyler Hubbard and songwriter Corey Crowder.

Little Big Town are one of three country groups getting a spotlight on Superfan: Shania Twain starred in an episode earlier this month, and Kelsea Ballerini will feature in another one in September. Non-country acts making stops on the show include Gloria Estefan, Pitbull and more.

Superfan airs Wednesday nights at 9PM ET on CBS, and streams on Paramount+. The show can be streamed live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand starting the day after for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

Country Artists Appearing on 'Superfan' Season 1