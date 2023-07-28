Here’s a First Look at the Country Artists on CBS’ New Show ‘Superfan’

CBS will launch a new series this August that puts the spotlight on music fans everywhere. Superfan is a reality competition that will give these artists' worshipers the chance to prove their loyalty — all with the hopes of being crowned a superfan by the very artist they love so much.

In addition to a few musical acts from other genres, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town are all slated to be a part of the show's inaugural season.

Although things have been kept under wraps on set, CBS has released some first look photos and a teaser:

Superfan will be hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson. Each week, fans will compete in various challenges, including games and trivia, to prove their loyalty to a specific artist.

The pressure will be intense, as the contestants will be competing in front of their superstar idols, who will actually be on stage with them. Their performance in the challenges will be coupled with America's votes to determine who will be crowned with the title of "Superfan."

The winning contestant will also receive "the prize of a lifetime," which is yet to be revealed.

CBS' Superfan episode schedule:

LL Cool J - Aug. 9

Shania Twain - Aug. 16

Gloria Estefan - Aug. 23

Little Big Town - Aug. 30

Pitbull - Sept. 6

Kelsea Ballerini - Sept. 13

Casting for the show began earlier this year, with each stan applying online at superfancasting.com or through various websites set up for the artists themselves.

Twain, Ballerini and Little Big Town also helped recruit their superfans on social media.

Superfan premieres on CBS on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Here's a first look at the country artists on Season 1 of Superfan.