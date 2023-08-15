Shania Twain is the star of the show on the Wednesday night (Aug. 16) episode of Superfan, a new CBS unscripted musical game show in which artists' biggest supporters vie to be crowned the biggest fan — by the artists themselves.

For Twain's episode, a diverse array of fans hailing from all across the country and the world will make their case to the singer, sharing the personal backstories that led them to be such passionate fans.

Only one can be crowned the ultimate "superfan," but all five contestants will be treated to a special performance. Ahead of the full episode, Taste of Country readers can check out this clip of Twain performing "I'm Holdin' on to Love (To Save My Life)" on the set of Superfan.

The 12th and final single to come off Twain's wildly successful 1997 Come on Over album, "I'm Holdin' on to Love" was a Top 20 country hit upon its release. It achieved considerable crossover success too, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Performances of the song from Twain are relatively rare these days, though it was a staple of her Come on Over Tour and appeared in a medley on the Up! Tour in the early 2000s.

Twain is the first country artist to appear in an episode of Superfan so far, though more are on deck to follow. Little Big Town will be featured in an episode on Aug. 30, and Kelsea Ballerini will appear on the show on Sept. 13.

Superfan airs Wednesday nights at 9PM ET on CBS, and streams on Paramount+. The show can be streamed live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand starting the day after for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

