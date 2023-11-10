Shania Twain After Tour Bus Crash: ‘Hug and Hold Those You Love’

Shania Twain has issued a statement after a tour bus and truck accident in Canada left several people in the hospital.

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), several members of Twain's crew were taken to an area hospital after a rollover wreck that involved at least one tour bus and one of her production trucks. Shortly after, her team explained that the accident was caused by poor driving conditions and inclement weather. It occurred between tour stops in Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

The accident happened around 7AM, with Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police saying (per USA Today) 13 people were injured. The names and conditions of those injured have not been revealed.

In sharing details with People and other media, Twain's team notes that she was not onboard any vehicle involved. The Queen of Me Tour ends in Vancouver on Tuesday (Nov. 14).

"Thank you so much for the out pour of love and support from everyone," Twain writes to fans via Instagram Stories. "First and foremost my touring family are safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support."

"The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario. Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same."

The accident happened on a day off for the singer. Her scheduled show on Thursday went on without interruption.