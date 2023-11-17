Shania Twain was a little-known country artist before she released her second album, The Woman in Me, but not for long.

Get our free mobile app

The Canadian singer-songwriter released her self-titled first album in 1993, but it was not a commercial success, never charting any higher than No. 67 and failing to score any hit singles. She changed her approach dramatically after meeting producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange, the producer behind Def Leppard, AC/DC and more. They collaborated for the songs on her second album, and Twain underwent a complete imaging overhaul to go along with the new songs, taking on an independent, empowered-woman persona for The Woman in Me, which she released on Feb. 7, 1995.

The album was an immediate success, scoring Twain a No. 11 hit with its first single, "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under," and following up with her first No. 1 hit with "Any Man of Mine." Twain went on to score more hits with the title song, "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!," "You Win My Love," "No One Needs to Know" and more, releasing a total of eight singles from the album. The Woman in Me catapulted Twain to worldwide success.

Shania Twain Got Serious in Country Music Hall of Fame Speech

On Nov. 17, 1997, The Woman in Me was awarded diamond certification from the RIAA, making Twain the first female country artist to ever sell 10 million copies of a record. It's gone on to sell more than 20 million copies, and its massive success paved the way for Twain to become the best-selling female artist in country music history.

The follow-up to the album, 1997's Come on Over, sold more than 40 million copies, and it's still the best-selling album by a female artist of all time in any genre. Twain followed that with Up! in 2002, and following a break of 15 years, she released her most another album, Now, in September of 2017. That album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Twain's most recent album is 2023's Queen of Me.

Shania Is One of Country Music's Most Powerful Women, But Who's No. 1?