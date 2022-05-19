Shania Twain’s Best Songs — 25 Country Hits and Deep Cuts, Ranked

Shania Twain's songs, like the artist herself, are timeless. The Canadian country-pop queen reigned the airwaves in the 1990s, blasting out woman-empowering anthems and sensitive ballads that consistently climbed the charts and left fans wanting more.

Twain's captivating voice, sassy attitude and whistle-worthy good looks are just a few reasons she has become the country icon we know today. To honor this accomplished songstress, we have compiled a list of her 25 best songs. This list includes her top radio hits and most effective deep cuts, because the best performances from the icon are often found tucked between her boisterous numbers.

Taste of Country staff and readers considered songs from Twain's full catalog, including three non-starters from her self-titled debut album, released in 1993. Should "What Made You Say That" make this list? Find out below and click on any link to hear each song on this Best Shania Twain songs list.