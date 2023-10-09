Shania Twain flexed her rock chops at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival over the weekend, coming out as a surprise guest during the Foo Fighters' Saturday night (Oct. 7) set.

Twain was fresh off of wrapping her own set of country hits at ACL Fest when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl called her back to the stage. Together, the two musical legends performed "Best of You" — the Foos' mid-2000s mega-hit — and Twain proved her fandom with an enthusiastic performance, singing along expertly to every word. According to Stereogum, the duet performance was the second-to-last song of the Foos' set.

In a social media recap of the big moment, Twain described the experience as "one off the bucket list," going to express her longstanding Foo Fighters fandom.

"You are all so generous and ridiculously cool. I am a huge rock fan," the singer went on to say. "My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the world's renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out."



She also talked about the quick trip between her own stage and the Foo Fighters, and said that all the logistical issues were worth making the duet moment happen.

"Totally worth the adrenaline-fueled run from my stage to yours [Dave Grohl] — you area. true friend and a talent," Twain added.

Superstar cross-genre collaborations aside, Twain is keeping busy with her own solo shows lately, too. She recently re-upped on her Las Vegas dates, announcing a brand-new Come on Over residency for 2024. Her Queen of Me Tour also continues this fall.