Shania Twain Announces Massive 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour
Shania Twain has announced nearly 50 dates for her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The international tour will begin in April and take her to Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping in late September.
The tour gets its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album, which she announced in conjunction. Breland shares that he'll be opening select dates on the tour. Lindsay Ell, Kelsea Ballerini, Hailey Whitters, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton will also be opening shows.
No specific announcements have been made about Twain's opening acts. See a list of all the Queen of Me Tour dates below.
Tickets for the Queen of Me Tour go on sale Nov. 4 at 10AM.
"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour," Twain writes on social media. "Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"
Twain's nearly three-year-long Let's Go! residency in Las Vegas ended last month, and in the weeks since, she has revealed she'd signed with a new record label, dropped a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming" and would play Nashville for the first time in four years. The June 7 show at Geodis Park (home of Nashville's MLS club) is now part of much larger picture.
Prior to her residency in Las Vegas, Twain embarked on the Now Tour in 2018 and the Rock This Country Tour in 2015. The latter was billed as her farewell tour. Her most recent studio album was Now, released in 2017.
Shania Twain's 2023 Queen of Me Tour Dates:
April 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
April 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 2 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
May 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
May 5 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
May 6 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
May 9 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 10 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 12 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre
May 14 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre
May 16 — Madison, Wisc. @ Kohl Center
May 17 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
May 19 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
May 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 26 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
May 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavillion
May 31 — Thousand Palms, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
June 3 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
June 4 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Geodis Park
June 9 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
June 12 — Halifax, N.S. Canada @ Scotiabank Centre
June 14 — Moncton, N.S. Canada @Avenir Centre
June 17 — Quebec City, Quebec Canada @ Videotron Centre
June 18 — Montreal, Quebec Canada @ Bell Centre
June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. Canada @ FirstOntario Centre
June 21 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
June 23 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 24 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavillion
June 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavillion
June 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 1 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 6 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake
July 15 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
July 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion
July 22 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
Sept. 16 — London, Eng. @ The O2
Sept. 19 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Sept. 22 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 25 — Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena