Shania Twain has announced nearly 50 dates for her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The international tour will begin in April and take her to Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping in late September.

The tour gets its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album, which she announced in conjunction. Breland shares that he'll be opening select dates on the tour. Lindsay Ell, Kelsea Ballerini, Hailey Whitters, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton will also be opening shows.

No specific announcements have been made about Twain's opening acts. See a list of all the Queen of Me Tour dates below.

Tickets for the Queen of Me Tour go on sale Nov. 4 at 10AM.

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour," Twain writes on social media. "Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Twain's nearly three-year-long Let's Go! residency in Las Vegas ended last month, and in the weeks since, she has revealed she'd signed with a new record label, dropped a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming" and would play Nashville for the first time in four years. The June 7 show at Geodis Park (home of Nashville's MLS club) is now part of much larger picture.

Prior to her residency in Las Vegas, Twain embarked on the Now Tour in 2018 and the Rock This Country Tour in 2015. The latter was billed as her farewell tour. Her most recent studio album was Now, released in 2017.

Shania Twain's 2023 Queen of Me Tour Dates:

April 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

April 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 2 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

May 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

May 5 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place

May 6 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place

May 9 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 10 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 12 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre

May 14 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre

May 16 — Madison, Wisc. @ Kohl Center

May 17 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

May 19 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

May 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 26 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

May 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavillion

May 31 — Thousand Palms, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

June 3 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

June 4 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Geodis Park

June 9 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

June 12 — Halifax, N.S. Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

June 14 — Moncton, N.S. Canada @Avenir Centre

June 17 — Quebec City, Quebec Canada @ Videotron Centre

June 18 — Montreal, Quebec Canada @ Bell Centre

June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. Canada @ FirstOntario Centre

June 21 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

June 23 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 24 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

June 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavillion

June 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 1 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 6 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 8 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake

July 15 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

July 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion

July 22 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

Sept. 16 — London, Eng. @ The O2

Sept. 19 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 22 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 25 — Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena