Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Coming Next Year

Shania Twain is releasing a new studio album and embarking on a massive tour in 2023. The country superstar will release her next studio album, Queen of Me, in February.

Twain turned to social media on Friday morning (Oct. 28) to share the news directly with fans, writing, "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen of Me' — the new album and tour."

Twain says she's feeling especially comfortable in her own skin at this point in her life.

"Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered," she writes. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

Twain's Queen of Me Tour kicks off in April and comprises nearly 50 dates.

"I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you!" she enthuses. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

The tracklisting for Twain's new album is not currently available, but the country icon has shared one new song from the project, titled "Last Day of Summer."

Twain's Queen of Me is slated for release on Feb. 3, 2023. It's currently available for pre-order across a wide variety of digital music providers.