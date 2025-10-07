Sabrina Carpenter had us doing a Dolly double take when she took the stage at Austin City Limits!

The pop singer opted for a very Dolly Parton-esque outfit for her set at the Texas-based festival.

In addition to white cowgirl boots and some denim short-shorts, Carpenter topped off her look with a yellow gingham button-up shirt that she tied up to accentuate her waist. She also wore a matching yellow bandana in her long curly blonde hair. Oh, and every element of her outfit sparkled under the stage lights.

Without our glasses on, we would have sworn that was Parton on stage! See for yourself below.

@letsgoshania via YouTube @letsgoshania via YouTube loading...

Sabrina Carpenter Surprises the ACL Crowd With Shania Twain

To really take things to the next (country) level, Carpenter brought Shania Twain on stage as a special surprise guest. The two delivered a sing-along rendition of Twain's 1997 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much," much to the crowd's delight.

Before bringing out the "Queen of Me" singer, she told the crowd that her love language is gift-giving. Her gift to the ACL audience was a country legend.

Is Sabrina Carpenter a Country Music Fan?

Bringing Twain out on stage is just one of the ways Carpenter has shown her love for country music. Recently, she worked with Parton herself on a collaborative edition of her song "Please, Please, Please."

Not only did the two record a new — and edited — version of the track, but they also made a music video together. The duet came shortly after fans pointed out that the song felt like a track that Parton would have recorded decades ago.

The fast-rising pop sensation is also making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday (Oct. 7). What's next, a full-blown country album? Only time will tell.