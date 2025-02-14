Sabrina Carpenter Changed THAT ‘Please, Please, Please’ Lyric for Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is once again stepping outside of country music to work with a younger artist. The country veteran joins Sabrina Carpenter on a new release of her song "Please, Please, Please."

Fans were quick to notice which version of the track the two selected.

Parton is featured on Carpenter's Grammy-nominated "Please, Please, Please."

The song is a part of the deluxe version of Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet, which arrived on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Carpenter's popular track includes one, ahem, colorful lyric in the chorus.

Dolly Parton on Sabrina Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" (The Clean One)

When Carpenter first released "Please, Please, Please" in 2024, the chorus included some pearl-clutching lyrics.

"Please, please, please don't prove I'm right / And please, please, please / Don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice / Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, m----rf----r, oh / Please, please, please," she sings in the chorus of the original.

The pop singer's word choice was certainly surprising, but she realized it wasn't appropriate for radio distribution, or for young fans to be singing.

So, Carpenter released a less startling version replacing the line with "like the others" instead.

Carpenter was inspired to do a new version after seeing quite a few posts on social media asking for a clean version.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter + Dolly Parton's "Please, Please, Please" Music Video

In celebration of the new version of the track, Parton and Carpenter have released a music video for the song. The Thelma & Louise-themed visual — filmed in black and white — finds the women in the cab of a truck singing along to the song as they speed down a dirt road.

At one point, the two see a police car behind him and panic crosses their faces.

Carpenter pulls the truck over, but the police car passes them by. They both breathe a sigh of relief as the camera pans to the bed of the truck where a man is bound with a bag over his head.

