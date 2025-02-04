Sabrina Carpenter Is Releasing a Song With Dolly Parton

Every artist on the planet dreams of working with Dolly Parton, but not everyone get the opportunity. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is one of the lucky ones.

The Grammy winner has announced a deluxe version of her Short n' Sweet album. On it will be a new version of her hit "Please, Please, Please," but this re-magined version will feature vocals from the country queen, Parton.

The collaboration brings the track full circle, as it was originally inspired by the country legend.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff, who worked on the song, remarked that the track has a retro country vibe reminiscent of Parton's music.

“There’s like an Olivia Newton [John] feeling, there’s a Dolly feeling, there’s an incredibly super modern pop feeling,” Antonoff shared at the time. "The little vocal runs she does are so bizarre and unique — they’re doing this really odd, classic, almost yodel-y country thing."

Fans agree, with some saying Carpenter may be this generation's Dolly Parton.

Others have gotten creative with artificial intelligence, manipulating the "9 to 5" singer's voice to fit seamlessly over "Please, Please, Please."

Which Artists Has Dolly Parton Worked With?

Parton seems to be all over the music map lately, jumping on songs with several artists, even outside of country. She's featured on Beyonce's Country Album of the Year-winning Cowboy Carter project on a track called "Tyrant," and she joined Pitbull on a bouncy song titled "Powerful Women."

Parton even reimagined her hit "9 to 5" with Kelly Clarkson for the documentary Still Working 9 to 5.

Fans can listen to Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" featuring Parton when the deluxe version of Short n' Sweet arrives on Valentine's Day.

Will Sabrina Carpenter Be the Next Artist to Go Country?

While the pop singer has made no formal announcement or revealed any plans to do country music, this could be a good stepping stone for her. Taste of Country predicted Carpenter's foray into the genre for 2025, but only time will tell if she will go full country or not.

