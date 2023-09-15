Performers Announced for First-Ever People’s Choice Country Awards

Carly Pearce, Toby Keith, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown are among the performers for the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards. The awards show is set for Thursday, Sept. 28, at the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Others scheduled to take the stage include Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Hardy, Kelsea Ballerini and Wynonna Judd. Little Big Town will do double duty during the night's festivities, as they are set to both perform and host the event.

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards will bring a rare appearance from Keith. The icon has been out of the spotlight for the better part of the last year after revealing a stomach cancer diagnosis. In June, he told fans he was feeling better after six months of treatment and was hopeful to resume touring in the fall.

Keith is expected to receive the Country Music Icon award during the show, presented by his fellow Oklahoman, Shelton.

Judd's performance will give fans a glimpse of what to expect on her upcoming solo tour. After closing out the Judds: The Final Tour honoring her late mother and music partner, Naomi Judd, the singer will embark on the Back to Wy Tour in October. The country veteran is also set to receive this year's Country Champion award.

Like People's Choice Awards, the new country spinoff of the awards show is completely fan-voted. Morgan Wallen received the most nominations, leading the way with 11, while Luke Combs and Hardy are nominated nine times. Jelly Roll has eight potential awards to win. Voting closed on Aug. 25.

The first-ever People's Country Choice Awards will air on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8PM ET.