Wynonna Judd's new solo tour will rely on her first post-Judds hits. The 2023 Back to Wy Tour promises fans two classic albums played back-to-back, in their entirety.

The Back to Wy Tour (see dates below) will begin on Oct. 26 inIndianapolis, Ind.

Judd says she perform Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993) "top to bottom, back to back," in their entirety.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Aug. 25).

"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me," Judd says on social media. "As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through a season of change in 1992, and I now see “herstory” repeating itself. This music healed me then, and is healing me now."

In 1992, Judd had just become a solo artist after a Hall of Fame career with her mother Naomi Judd and the Judds. In 2023, she's once again taking to the road solo after wrapping the Judds final tour by herself.

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April 2022.

Hit songs from the two albums that Judd plans to focus on include her debut single "She Is His Only Need," "I Saw the Light" and "No One Else On Earth" (all chart-toppers from Wynonna). The Tell Me Why album produced three Top 5 singles including the title track, "Only Love" and "Rock Bottom."

Judd has released eight solo studio albums, the most recent being Wynonna & the Big Noise in 2016. The tour will begin one day before a Judds tribute album is released.

Wynonna Judd’s 2023 Back to Wy Tour Dates:

Oct. 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 27 — Ames, Iowa @ Stephens Auditorium

Oct. 28 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino

Nov. 2 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 3 — Bowler, Wisc. @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort

Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 9 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Nov. 12 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

Nov. 17 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

Nov. 18 — Bossier City, La. @ Margaritaville Resort Casino

Nov. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theater

Nov. 25 — Louisville, Texas @ Louisville Palace Theatre

Nov. 30 — Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre