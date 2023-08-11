An all-star lineup of country stars will tribute the Judds this fall when A Tribute to the Judds is released. The new album features 14 songs performed by Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce and more.

The Judds (Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd) were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, 2022.

One day before the ceremony, Naomi Judd died by suicide.

Several artists featured on the Judds Final Tour also recorded for this new tribute album.

A Tribute to the Judds will be available on Oct. 27.

The Judds' original producer, Brent Maher, also produced 13 of the 14 songs, with Wynonna Judd's husband Cactus Moser leading "Cry Myself to Sleep" by Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood.

Dolly Parton leaked news of this album in May when she shared that she and Lainey Wilson had cut "Mama He's Crazy."

attachment-Tribute to the judds Allan Geiger loading...

"They’re doing an album for the Judds for mental illness," she told ET Canada,

"and some of the problems that [Naomi Judd] had. So they’re doing a whole album of the songs, and I got to do 'Mama He’s Crazy' with Lainey. I don’t even know her. So, I’m going to get a chance to visit."

The album is a partnership with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, in honor of Naomi Judd, who was very open about her mental health struggles.

The full track list for A Tribute to the Judds is below. The first song will be released on Aug. 18, although it's not certain which song that will be.

A Tribute to the Judds Track List:

1. “Girls Night Out” – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. “Mama He’s Crazy’ – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. “Why Not Me” – Megan Moroney

4. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” – Cody Johnson (Feat. Sonya Isaacs)

5. “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. “Young Love (Strong Love)” – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. “Have Mercy” – LeAnn Rimes

8. “Love Is Alive” – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. “Had a Dream (For the Heart)” – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. “I Know Where I’m Going” – Barnett, Lynne & West

11. “Let Me Tell You About Love” – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. “John Deere Tractor” – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. “Cry Myself to Sleep” – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. “Love Can Build a Bridge” – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers