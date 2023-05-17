Dolly Parton Confirms an Upcoming Song With Lainey Wilson for a Judds Tribute Album

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

It's been a busy week for country music's most recognizable figure, Dolly Parton. She and Garth Brooks co-hosted the 2023 ACM Awards last week (May 11), and then on May 12, she headed over to her theme park, Dollywood, to unveil a brand new roller coaster.

Parton also recently revealed that she's working on new music. The icon will be releasing a duet with hot-as-heck singer Lainey Wilson for a yet-to-be announced Judds tribute album.

"With Lainey Wilson ... I just did, with her, we’ve got a song we did for the Judds,” Parton tells ET Canada (quote via Music Mayhem).

"They’re doing an album for the Judds for mental illness and some of the problems that [Naomi Judd] had," Parton elaborates, "So they’re doing a whole album of the songs, and I got to do 'Mama He’s Crazy' with Lainey. I don’t even know her. So, I’m going to get a chance to visit."

Taste of Country Nights has spoken to Wilson a number of times, and she always says that her dream collaboration is with Dolly Parton, so it looks like another bucket list item will be checked off for her. Her Bell Bottom Country album just picked up the ACM for Album of the Year, as well. Before that, she won Female Vocalist of the Year during the show, so this duet opportunity is as much a treat for Parton as it is Wilson — her star is really rising right now!

