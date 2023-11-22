Wynonna Judd is feeling nostalgic this Christmas. The country singer has released a new version of "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem." The song holds a special place in her heart, as she used to sing it with her late mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.

"'Beautiful Star of Bethlehem' is the first song that I learned as a young girl, and I sang it with my mother," she shares in a video. "We recorded it on a Christmas record."

"I am now putting it back out because it's one of my favorite all time Christmas songs and I hope that you enjoy it," she adds.

Judd began teasing her new rendition in mid-November, calling it "rootsy and raw." Thirty-five years after recording the song as a part of The Judds, the country veteran says it was extra special get in the studio with her husband Cactus Moser.

“We recorded it in 1987 for the Christmas Time With the Judds album, and I still sing it to this day," she said at the time. "Getting to re-record it with my husband and producer Cactus Moser, 35 years later, was so special to me. It’s rootsy and raw, as if we’re sitting around the fireplace singing together."

The 2023 version puts Judds' gritty vocals front and center, supported by bluegrass strings and simple percussion. The track isn't overly produced, which captures the song's rustic origin. "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem" was written in 1938 by Robert Fisher on his Tennessee farm.

Judd's newest Christmas offering isn't the only way she is getting into the holiday spirit this year. The singer will also host Christmas at the Opry on Dec. 7 on NBC. The show will feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, Trace Adkins, Chris Janson, Mitchell Tenpenny and more at the heralded Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.