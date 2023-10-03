Wynonna Judd to Host ‘Christmas at the Opry’ — See Who’s Performing

Several country artists will be rocking around the Opry stage this Christmas as a part of the Christmas at the Opry special. Orchestrating this night like Santa himself will be Wynonna Judd, who is set to host the musical holiday event.

Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Breland are set to perform in 2023, as well as Chris Janson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick and Adam Doleac.

The two-hour Christmas special will also feature songs from Kelly Clarkson, Brenda Lee and Chrissy Metz as they step into the circle at the heralded Grand Ole Opry.

With holiday albums like Christmas Time With the Judds and Classic Christmas, Judd is the perfect candidate to host Christmas at the Opry. While chatting on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast in 2022, the "Why Not Me" singer shared some of her cherished holiday memories.

​"I remember it was a big deal because we always chopped down our own tree," she recalls. "We would literally march out and pick one and cut it down.

"We had time and that was such a gift," she continues. "I didn't know it at the time. We had no TV, no telephone. And we made things. It was a way of life for us. We sang, and of course, we prayed."

Christmas at the Opry will be shown on television, as well — the show will air on Dec. 7 on NBC at 8PM ET and will stream on Peacock the following day.