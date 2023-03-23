Eric Church, Zach Bryan and Zac Brown Band are the country headliners for Summerfest 2023. The multi-genre, multi-weekend Milwaukee, Wisc., event is celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023, and a diverse array of headliners will join the country stars on the lineup: Rock group Imagine Dragons will co-headline with Bryan, and singer-songwriter legend James Taylor will round out the country-leaning first weekend, performing with Sheryl Crow.

Dave Matthews Band is also headlining, on a weekend split with electronic duo Odesza. Summerfest has yet to announce who will fill its two remaining headlining slots.

The festival features country performers aplenty in the rest of its lineup, too. Brett Eldredge, Lyle Lovett, Breland, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Larry Fleet, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nate Smith, Tyler Hubbard, Scotty McCreery, Runaway June, Morgan Wade and Hailey Whitters will all appear onstage during Summerfest 2023.

Summerfest will take place across three weekends in June and July at Milwaukee's bayside Henry Maier Festival Park. Those weekends are June 22-24 (headlined by Church, ZBB and Taylor), June 29-July 1 (headlined by Dave Matthews Band, Odesza and TBA) and July 6-9 (headlined by Bryan, Imagine Dragons and TBA.)

Tickets to the event are on sale now. General admission single day passes start at $26. For more details and special promo information, visit the festival's website.