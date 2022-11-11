Rocks the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival is returning to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for its 10th year in a row, and festival organizers have officially announced the more than 30-artist, genre-spanning lineup.

The festival will take place across three nights on April 14-16, 2023, and Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania Twain have been named as headliners.

Other artists performing on the main stage during the three-day event include Wade Bowen, Deana Carter, Ashley Cooke, Alexandra Kay, Dee Jay Silver, Niko Moon, Lukas Nelson & Potr, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Shane Profitt, Jameson Rodgers, Brittney Spencer and Cole Swindell.

More artist are set to appear on the festival's sunset stage — these include Lauren Alaina, Tyler Braden, Collie Buddz, DJ Rock, Corey Kent, Kidd G, Wiz Khalifa, Mike., Justin Moore, Kylie Morgan, Pecos & the Rooftops, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, The Wallflowers, Tropidelic and Brett Young.

The festival will also feature up-and-coming artists on the Next From Nashville Stage, and Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Booth, Mackenzie Carpenter, Erin Kinsey, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, Catie Offerman, Aaron Raitiere, Frank Ray, Red Clay Strays and Alana Springsteen will appear there.

Ray Wylie Hubbard will also join for a special performance.

Chesney reacted the news on social media, writing, "I’m excited to be back in Ft. Lauderdale next year for the 10th anniversary of #TortugaFest."

The "alumni" ticket presale begins on Nov. 15, and passes go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10AM ET. The aim of Tortuga Festival is not only to bring a weekend of entertainment, but the annual event also raises funds for Ocean Conservation. Find information here.