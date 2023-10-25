Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and bluegrass great Billy Strings have been announced as the headlining acts of the first-ever Big as Texas Festival.

The rootsy-leaning country event will take place outside of Houston next spring, treating fans to three days of music from stars from both the worlds of mainstream country and Americana.

Dwight Yoakam, Tracy Byrd and Clay Walker will all rep different corners of the country world, and California-based rock group Los Lobos will perform, too.

Other performing acts include Morgan Wade, Warren Zeiders, Maddie & Tae, Breland and Drake Milligan. Christian singer-songwriter Anne Wilson is on deck to perform, as for Texas native acts such as Midland, Jamestown Revival, Amanda Shires, Buffalo Nichols and more. Visit the festival's website for a full lineup of performing acts.

The inaugural Big as Texas Festival is set to take place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds outside of Houston. Tickets are on sale now, with a portion of the proceeds earmarked for causes supporting suicide prevention.

The festival's home county, Montgomery County, is currently facing an increase and suicide and overdose deaths, and the festival will give back towards suicide prevention resources across the area and the state. Three-day general admission passes are currently on sale, with Tier 1 passes starting at $199.