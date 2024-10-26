The Price of Tickets for the 2024 World Series Is Absurd

In one of the most anticipated World Series ever, fans who want to be in the stadium to see it are going to have to pay through the nose in 2024.

Friday (Oct. 25) was Game One of the best-of-seven series between the AL champion New York Yankees and the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Two of the most iconic and historic teams in all of baseball, not to mention that they represent the first and second most-populated cities in America. Add all that together and you have fan interest at an all-time high.

Game One went down Friday night in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are no strangers to the World Series as they have appeared in the Fall Classic; this will be their fourth appearance since 2017. The Yankees, on the other hand, haven't played in the World Series since winning it all back in 2009, 15 years ago.

If you would like to take in this match-up of baseball Blue Bloods, you'd better have a fat wallet.

As you can see, when the series shifts to New York for Game 3, the prices go up even more. In fact, it's still really expensive to get into the stadium for Game 3 for standing room — no seat is included, but that isn't saving you much money.

Money has been a hot topic for baseball fans, as these two teams were both Top 3 in terms of team payroll this season. The Yankees spent more than $303 million, which placed them second in baseball — just ahead of the Dodgers at north of $249 million. If you are wondering, the Mets, who the Dodgers beat in the NLCS, spent the most on payroll at $305 million and change this season.

