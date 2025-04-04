2025 March Man-Ness Championship: Scotty McCreery vs George Strait for Hottest Man in Country [Vote]

This is it! It's time to decide, once and for all: Who is the hottest man in country music?

We've entered the Taste of Country 2025 March Man-Ness Championship Round, which is the final round. We're down to just two men — Scotty McCreery and George Strait — and you have to choose the one who should be crowned King of Hot.

McCreery won America's hearts as the winner of Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, and while he was charming and adorable then, he's gone on to become one of country music's most heart-eyed heartthrobs at 31 years old.

... surely he won't mind going head-to-head with his ultimate country music idol?

Mr. Strait, well, he needs no introduction. He's been a country music sex symbol for decades now, since before McCreery was born — is it time that he passes on the crown? (Yes, he's also one of the best-selling entertainers of all time, but that's not what we're voting on here.)

Taste of Country's 2025 March Man-Ness Tournament — Rounds + Voting:

  • Round 1: March 18-23
  • Round 2: March 24-27
  • Round 3: March 28-30
  • Final Four: March 31-April 3
  • Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the hottest male country singer of all time below. You can vote once per hour from now through April 7 at 11:59PM ET. The winner of the 2025 March Man-Ness Competition will be announced on April 8.

VOTE NOW:

Thanks for voting in the Championship Round of Taste of Country's March Man-Ness 2025! Check back on April 8 to see who wins hottest man in all of country music.

