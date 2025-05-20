Could You Tackle the 9-9-9 Baseball Game Challenge?

Baseball is still America's pastime, but what if you passed the time during a game by slamming hot dogs and beer?

That sounds like the American dream.

That's the 9-9-9 challenge: Fans have been trying to eat 9 hot dogs and drink 9 beers all inside the 9 innings of a baseball game.

Some baseball fans have gone the extra mile for the challenge, wearing their pride (shame?) across their chest:

Others have made it into a group event for big games, like opening day:

Some have done it just to finally get an opportunity to bust out the full-sized hot dog costume:

No matter what spurs you to pick up the big bun and the big stein to try this challenge, you should know what you are walking into.

Just for discussion's sake, let’s use a classic all beef Ball Park Frank's Hot Dog as a base. If you were able to get down all nine hot dogs, that would be a caloric intake of 1,170 calories in meat alone. Don't forget the buns, which check in at another 1,260 calories.

Don't forget the suds, either. Let's pretend that you are watching the belt line for this 9-9-9 challenge and you opt for the Michelob Ultra as your beverage of choice — those check in at only 72 calories per 12 oz. Not too shabby!

But what about cost? Buckle up, because the average price of a Major League Baseball hot dog is $5.49 per dog, so we are sitting at $49.41 before tax for the food. As for the beer? The average price for an adult beverage at a MLB game is $7.18.

So putting the beer and hot dogs together you run (on average) a price tag of $114.03 before tax.

This challenge is not for the faint of heart or the run-of-the-mill fella looking to save a few bucks. If the bottom line is what matters most and you still want to give it a try, go the way of one Twitter/X user, who put it all together at the house:

