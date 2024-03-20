Who Is the Betting Favorite for the American League MVP?

Who will take home the American League MVP this season? Since Shohei Ohtani, the defending MVP, packed his bags for the LA Dodgers it's anyone's game — but Vegas has some favorites if you are looking to make a bet.

Vegas has set the odds and at first look they think this year will be a Yankee vs. Yankee battle. Aaron Judge — one year into his 9-year, $360 million contract — is looking to stay healthy in 2024 after an injury-filled season in 2023 where he ended up playing in only 106 games.

Judge is the favorite in Vegas for 2024 with his odds sitting at +550. If Judge pulls it off he would win his second MVP after taking home the award in 2022.

Right behind him is the guy that Judge could be following in the lineup, Juan Soto. Soto was acquired in the off-season from the Padres in a blockbuster seven player trade.

The 25-year-old outfielder then agreed to a one-year, $31 million deal, setting himself up for a larger deal going into the 2025 season. Soto sits behind Judge in odds at +600.

After those two, it's a duo from Texas with the Rangers' Corey Seager checking in at +1,000 and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez at +1,100.

Then the youth movement kicks in with the Mariners' 23-year-old outfielder Julio Rodriguez (+1,200), Orioles' 26-year-old catcher Adley Rutschman (+1,600) and Royals' 23-year-old shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (+1,600) rounding out the top seven.

The MLB season has already gotten started with the Seoul Series in Korea between the Dodgers and Padres, as for everyone else in MLB, they will start their season on March 28.