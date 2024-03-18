Why Vasectomies Are Highly Desired This Week

A little snip is on the to-do list for many men this week, it’s Vas-Madness!

Every year, urologists find they have a packed calendar this week in March, because men are willing to take the snip for the tradeoff of watching college hoops for four straight days.

Going back to 2018, doctors noticed a spike in requests for the procedure the week of the NCAA tournament. With recovery instructions of rest, no lifting, ice and relaxation, it sounds like the perfect plan for any wannabe couch potato.

With 16 games scheduled to be played on Thursday and Friday, recovery patients will have plenty of options. Plus, with staggered starts, fans will have an avalanche of games to pick from starting in the mid-mornings, all the way until late into the evening.

The popularity of vasectomies is on the rise, with more than a half a million men getting the snip each year. Doctors claim it is pain free and only takes ten minutes. The country world has joined in, as Taste of Country Nights With Evan Paul had Tyler Hubbard on the show, and the singer said that he had the move done, though it wasn’t with basketball in mind — just rest and no more kids.

As for the NCAA tournament, the play-in games are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Round of 64 tipping off on Thursday. The tournament will last three weeks, with the Final Four taking place April 6 through the 8 in Phoenix for the men, while the women will have their Final Four April 5 and 7 in Cleveland.