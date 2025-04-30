Russell Dickerson and the Savannah Bananas have teamed up for an epic TikTok collab that's got people hyped for baseball season and summer concert festival season all at once.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve seen Dickerson's viral "Happen to Me" dance trend. The country singer has been showing off his signature moves everywhere, and with everyone. Now, that includes the Savannah Bananas!

Dickerson and the baseball team got together on the field at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. to bust out his iconic dance, bringing even more energy to a team that's known for mixing baseball and entertainment like never before.

In the video, Russell rocks a Bananas jersey and slides straight into his "Happen to Me" choreography, right on the pitcher's mound. The crowd is loving it, and the comments are just as hyped.

"The crossover i didn't know I needed!"

"The way I screamed with my 9 yr old when you sang this last night! She was so excited to hear you sing it live she stood on the bleachers."

"Literally screamed! So glad I was there."

Dickerson is currently out on his Russellmania Tour. The next show is May 5.

Who Are the Savannah Bananas?

The Savannah Bananas are a "Banana Ball" baseball team, famous for their game-changing baseball games. They do trick plays and spin traditional baseball on its head — plus, there's lots of fan participation at their games.