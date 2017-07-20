Aaron Lewis, Blackberry Smoke Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Aaron Lewis and Blackberry Smoke are teaming up this fall for a joint co-headlining tour. The Sinners and Sanctified Tour will begin on Oct. 12 at Shreveport’s Municipal Auditorium and run through Nov. 17.

Stops on the trek include New York City, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Houston, among others. Tickets go on sale on Friday (July 21) at 10AM local time.

Lewis will be performing songs off his most recent No. 1 Billboard Top 200 album, Sinner. His 2016 release included collaborations with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski and Vince Gill. Blackberry Smoke saw similar success on their release Like an Arrow, which debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Country Albums and Americana Albums charts.

Recently, Lewis released a new song to honor fallen soldiers on Flag Day. The singer-songwriter offered a snippet of “Folded Flag” via his Facebook page on June 14, the day he released the track digitally.

“In today’s world, the ultimate sacrifice that our servicemen and women give selflessly in protection of the American Dream is often overlooked,” Lewis writes. “The first time I heard this song, I watched three battle-hardened special forces soldiers cry after hearing it. I knew it hit home and I know it deserved to be heard.”

Complete dates and cities for Lewis and Blackberry Smoke's joint Sinners and Sanctified Tour are below.

Aaron Lewis, Blackberry Smoke's Sinners and Sanctified 2017 Tour Dates:

Oct. 12 — Shreveport, La. @ Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 13 — Irving, Texas @ Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Oct. 14 — Houston, Texas @ Ziegenbock Festival

Oct. 26 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 27 — Oxon Hill, Md. @ MGM National Harbor

Oct. 28 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Eastern KY Expo Center

Oct. 29 — Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex

Nov. 2 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Nov. 3 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Nov. 4 — Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

Nov. 5 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

Nov. 8 — Indiana, Pa. @ Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex

Nov. 9 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Nov. 11 — Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

Nov. 14 — New York City @ Terminal 5

Nov. 15 — Salisbury, Md. @ Wicomico Civic Center

Nov. 16 — Upper Darby (Philadelphia), Pa. @ Tower Theatre

Nov. 17 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium

