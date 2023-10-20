6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Oct. 14-20, 2023)
This week, country fans learned of new tours from a bold country-rocker, a hot newcomer and three of the biggest male stars of the last 20 years.
Five new tours were announced this week (Oct. 14-20), including 2024 dates for Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt and Brad Paisley. Of course with each tour comes an array of opening artists that can often make the steep price of admission worth it. Who are you looking forward to seeing in 2024?
Scroll down to find new tour dates from Aaron Lewis and Dylan Marlowe, as well. Tickets for most of these country tours go on sale Oct. 20, but a few will stretch the on-sale date into early November.
Aaron Lewis' the American Patriot Tour:
Notes: This is an acoustic tour.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.
Blake Shelton's 2024 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:
Notes: Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts will open.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.
Feb. 22 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Feb. 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 29 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
March 1 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 2 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 7 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre
March 8 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place
March 9 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
March 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
March 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
March 22 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
March 23 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
March 27 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
March 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arenda
Brad Paisley’s Son of the Mountains World Tour 2024 Dates:
Notes: Marked dates are part of the C2C Festival.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.
Feb. 27 — Reykjavik, Iceland @ Harpa Eldborg Hall
Feb. 29 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall
March 2 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam AHOY *
March 3 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall *
March 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
March 6 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
March 8 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro *
March 9 — London, England @ The O2 *
March 10 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena *
Dylan Marlowe's Dirt Road When I Die Tour:
Notes: More dates and opening acts TBA.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.
Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour:
Notes: Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick and Zach Top will open.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 27, unless noted below.
May 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 14 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion
June 20 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview stage at SPAC
June 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
June 28 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 8 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 22 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
Aug. 23 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 — Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
Sept. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Sept. 15 — Missoula, Mont. @ University of Montana - Adams Center
Sept. 19 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (On Sale Nov. 3)
Sept. 20 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 26 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 27 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre (On Sale Dec. 1)
Sept. 28 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (On Sale Nov. 17)
Oct. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
Oct. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 24 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Oct. 25 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre
Oct. 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Nov. 1 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Nov. 2 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Nov. 3 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Nov. 7 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Nov. 8 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center (On Sale Nov. 17)
Nov. 15 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center
Sam Hunt's 2024 Outskirts Tour Dates:
Notes: Brett Young and Lily Rose will open.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.
Feb. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 24 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
March 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 2 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 3 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
March 14 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center
March 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
March 16 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
March 21 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
March 22 — Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena
March 23 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Ralph Engelstad Arena
April 4 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
April 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 11 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
April 12 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
April 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena