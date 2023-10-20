6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Oct. 14-20, 2023)

This week, country fans learned of new tours from a bold country-rocker, a hot newcomer and three of the biggest male stars of the last 20 years.

Five new tours were announced this week (Oct. 14-20), including 2024 dates for Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt and Brad Paisley. Of course with each tour comes an array of opening artists that can often make the steep price of admission worth it. Who are you looking forward to seeing in 2024?

Scroll down to find new tour dates from Aaron Lewis and Dylan Marlowe, as well. Tickets for most of these country tours go on sale Oct. 20, but a few will stretch the on-sale date into early November.

Aaron Lewis' the American Patriot Tour:

Notes: This is an acoustic tour.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.

Notes: Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts will open.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

Feb. 22 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Feb. 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 29 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

March 1 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 2 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

March 8 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

March 9 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

March 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

March 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

March 22 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

March 23 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

March 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arenda

Notes: Marked dates are part of the C2C Festival.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.

Feb. 27 — Reykjavik, Iceland @ Harpa Eldborg Hall

Feb. 29 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

March 2 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam AHOY *

March 3 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall *

March 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

March 6 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

March 8 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro *

March 9 — London, England @ The O2 *

March 10 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena *

Dylan Marlowe's Dirt Road When I Die Tour:

Notes: More dates and opening acts TBA.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.

Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour:

Notes: Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick and Zach Top will open.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 27, unless noted below.

May 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 14 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion

June 20 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview stage at SPAC

June 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

June 28 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 22 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

Aug. 23 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Sept. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 15 — Missoula, Mont. @ University of Montana - Adams Center

Sept. 19 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (On Sale Nov. 3)

Sept. 20 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 26 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre (On Sale Dec. 1)

Sept. 28 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (On Sale Nov. 17)

Oct. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

Oct. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 24 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 25 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Nov. 1 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Nov. 2 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Nov. 3 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 7 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Nov. 8 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center (On Sale Nov. 17)

Nov. 15 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center

Notes: Brett Young and Lily Rose will open.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 20.

Feb. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 24 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

March 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 2 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 3 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

March 14 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center

March 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

March 16 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

March 21 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

March 22 — Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena

March 23 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 4 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

April 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 11 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

April 12 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

April 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena