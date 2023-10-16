Brad Paisley Announces Son of the Mountains World Tour 2024
Brad Paisley's 10th European tour will feature concerts in Iceland, Sweden, Norway and more. The singer announced 2024 Son of the Mountains World Tour on Monday (Oct. 16).
Five of the nine stops are C2C Festival dates, announced the same morning that event revealed its 2024 plans. The tour is named after Paisley's upcoming album, expected early next year. In September, he released Son of the Mountains: The First Four Tracks.
Opening acts for each show on the tour are not yet known, but the C2C Twitter account fills in a few blanks for shows on March 8-10. Jake Owen, Brian Kelley and Priscilla Block are the listed support acts for Paisley at C2C in Glasgow, London and Belfast. Aside from an arena show in January in Oklahoma, the dates listed below are the only shows on his 2024 tour calendar.
Tickets for all new Paisley shows and C2C Festival go on sale on Friday (Oct. 20). Kane Brown and Old Dominion are the other two C2C Festival headliners for 2024.
Brad Paisley’s Son of the Mountains World Tour 2024 Dates:
Feb. 27 — Reykjavik, Iceland @ Harpa Eldborg Hall
Feb. 29 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall
March 2 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotterdam AHOY *
March 3 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall *
March 5 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
March 6 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
March 8 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro *
March 9 — London, England @ The O2 *
March 10 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena *
