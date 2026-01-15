Aaron Lewis is bringing his band on the road with him this spring and summer as he goes coast to coast with the 2026 American Tour.

The Staind rocker-turned-country-singer shared 53 dates on Thursday (Jan. 15). Tickets for many of the shows are on sale now through his website.

Lewis didn't include information about opening acts. Most of the venues are theaters or casinos, but there are a few arenas sprinkled among a trek that focuses on middle America states.

Fifteen of the concerts listed below are newly announced. A press release promises, "raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music."

Aaron Lewis And the Stateliners 2026 American Tour Dates:

Jan. 22 — Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino Resort

Jan. 23 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Jan. 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan. 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan. 30 — Immokalee, Fla. @ Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Jan. 31 — Okeechobee, Fla. -@Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino

Feb. 1 — Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Feb. 6 — Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Event Center

Feb. 7 — Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Feb. 12 — Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center

Feb. 13 — Anderson, Ind. @ Harrah’s Hoosier Park

Feb. 14 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ FireKeepers Casino

Feb. 19 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 20 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

Feb. 21 — Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center

Feb. 26 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Feb. 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 28 — Lawrenceburg, Ind. @ Hollywood Casino & Hotel

March 6 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

March 7 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

March 11 — West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall

March 12 — West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall

March 13 — Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino & Resort

March 14 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater

March 17 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Avalon Theatre

March 19 — Lemoore, Calif. @ Tachi Palace Casino Resort

March 20 — Coachella, Calif. @ Spotlight 29 Casino

March 21 — Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

March 24 — Auburn, Wash. @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

March 25 — Auburn, Wash. @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

April 9 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

April 10 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ M&T Bank Center

April 11 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 16 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

April 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

April 18 — Oxon Hill, Md. @ MGM National Harbor

April 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort

April 24 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino

April 25 — Poplar Bluff, Mo. @ Black River Coliseum

May 1 — Salado, Texas @ Johnny’s Steaks + BBQ

May 2 — Bellville, Texas @ Rock The Country

June 6 — Bristol, Va. @ Hard Rock Live

June 11 — Karlstad, Minn. @ Kick’n Up Kountry 2026

July 10 — Paoli, Ind. @ Castle Knoll Amphitheater

July 11 — Ashland, Ky. @ Rock The Country

July 16 — Lancaster, Ky. @ American Music Theatre

July 18 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino

July 24 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

July 25 — Petros, Tenn. @ Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

Aug. 12 — Roswell, N.M. @ Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds

Aug. 13 — Canyon, Texas @ The Lumberyard / Backyard

Aug. 14 — Fort Worth, Texas -@Billy Bob’s Texas

Aug. 15 — Mulvane, Kan. @ Kansas Star Casino