Aaron Lewis Beefs Up 2026 American Tour — See the Dates
Aaron Lewis is bringing his band on the road with him this spring and summer as he goes coast to coast with the 2026 American Tour.
The Staind rocker-turned-country-singer shared 53 dates on Thursday (Jan. 15). Tickets for many of the shows are on sale now through his website.
Lewis didn't include information about opening acts. Most of the venues are theaters or casinos, but there are a few arenas sprinkled among a trek that focuses on middle America states.
Fifteen of the concerts listed below are newly announced. A press release promises, "raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music."
Aaron Lewis And the Stateliners 2026 American Tour Dates:
Jan. 22 — Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino Resort
Jan. 23 — Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Jan. 27 — Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan. 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan. 30 — Immokalee, Fla. @ Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
Jan. 31 — Okeechobee, Fla. -@Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino
Feb. 1 — Coconut Creek, Fla. @ Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Feb. 6 — Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Event Center
Feb. 7 — Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Feb. 12 — Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center
Feb. 13 — Anderson, Ind. @ Harrah’s Hoosier Park
Feb. 14 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ FireKeepers Casino
Feb. 19 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 20 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre
Feb. 21 — Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center
Feb. 26 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
Feb. 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 28 — Lawrenceburg, Ind. @ Hollywood Casino & Hotel
March 6 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort
March 7 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
March 11 — West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall
March 12 — West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall
March 13 — Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino & Resort
March 14 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater
March 17 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Avalon Theatre
March 19 — Lemoore, Calif. @ Tachi Palace Casino Resort
March 20 — Coachella, Calif. @ Spotlight 29 Casino
March 21 — Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
March 24 — Auburn, Wash. @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort
March 25 — Auburn, Wash. @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort
April 9 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
April 10 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ M&T Bank Center
April 11 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 16 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
April 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
April 18 — Oxon Hill, Md. @ MGM National Harbor
April 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort
April 24 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino
April 25 — Poplar Bluff, Mo. @ Black River Coliseum
May 1 — Salado, Texas @ Johnny’s Steaks + BBQ
May 2 — Bellville, Texas @ Rock The Country
June 6 — Bristol, Va. @ Hard Rock Live
June 11 — Karlstad, Minn. @ Kick’n Up Kountry 2026
July 10 — Paoli, Ind. @ Castle Knoll Amphitheater
July 11 — Ashland, Ky. @ Rock The Country
July 16 — Lancaster, Ky. @ American Music Theatre
July 18 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino
July 24 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
July 25 — Petros, Tenn. @ Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
Aug. 12 — Roswell, N.M. @ Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds
Aug. 13 — Canyon, Texas @ The Lumberyard / Backyard
Aug. 14 — Fort Worth, Texas -@Billy Bob’s Texas
Aug. 15 — Mulvane, Kan. @ Kansas Star Casino
