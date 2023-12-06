Aaron Lewis Wipes His 2023 Tour Calendar Due to Vocal Rest

Aaron Lewis Wipes His 2023 Tour Calendar Due to Vocal Rest

David A. Smith, Getty Images

Aaron Lewis' touring year is coming to an abrupt end. The singer and Staind frontman announced on Wednesday (Dec. 6) that he's postponing the remaining dates on his American Patriot Acoustic Tour in order to focus on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

"Life has reminded me I'm creeping up on 52," Lewis says in a statement. "After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150-plus shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much-needed rest before I do damage to my cords.

"It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals," Lewis continues. "Have a great holiday season and I look forward to seeing everyone in 2024."

Seven dates are affected by the postponements, and all but one already have rescheduled dates set in 2024. That one remaining show — a stop in Saginaw, Mich. originally planned for Dec. 17 — has been canceled.

But there's good news for Saginaw fans: Lewis was scheduled to play a second show in that city on Dec. 16, and that event has been moved to Aug. 10, 2024. All tickets purchased for Lewis' December tour stops will be honored on their respective rescheduled dates; visit Lewis' website for more information. Find a complete list of rescheduled shows below.

Aaron Lewis, American Patriot Acoustic Tour Rescheduled Dates:

Concord, N.H. — Rescheduled from Dec. 7 to April 3
Springfield, Mass. — Rescheduled from Dec. 8 to Feb. 17
Verona, N.Y. — Rescheduled from Dec. 9 to Feb. 16
Nashville, Ind. — Rescheduled from Dec. 14 to Aug. 25
Nashville, Ind. — Rescheduled from Dec. 15 to Aug. 24
Saginaw, Mich. — Rescheduled from Dec. 16 to Aug. 10
Saginaw, Mich. 12/17 — Canceled

