Staind singer and country artist Aaron Lewis is selling his massive country estate in Massachusetts, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion that resembles an actual castle.

Lewis is asking $3.5 million for his 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3-half-bathroom home in Worthington, Mass., which encompasses a total of 14,240 square feet of space.

The stunning residence features top-flight amenities that include a separate in-law apartment, an Olympic-sized indoor saltwater pool that is heated, a large game room and a home office. There's also a steam shower and overflow tub in the master bathroom. Other notable features include walnut floors with a radiant heating system, automated Vantage lighting, a humidification system and a commercial generator that can power the entire house. Huge cathedral windows, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams throughout give the home a very spacious feel.

The luxurious home sits on 12.1 acres of lushly wooded land, and the horse barn on the property includes a fireproof walk-in vault, as well as a separate apartment. The asking price breaks down to $246 per square foot, according to Zillow, with an estimated monthly payment of $17,107.

George Cain with William Pitt Sotherby's International Realty holds the listing on Lewis' rural estate. “Lewis is selling now because he has been refocusing on country music (vs. rock), so he spends most of his time in Nashville," Cain says in an e-mail to Boston.com.

For more information, consult the official listing, or scroll through the photos below to see inside.

