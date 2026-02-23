When Aaron Tippin and his wife Thea sat down in their home gym to write "Kiss This" back in 2000, they never meant for it to even be heard, let alone be a No.1 hit song.

Tippin stopped by Taste of Country Nights where I asked them for the story behind one of Tippin's most iconic songs.

What's the Story Behind Aaron Tippin's "Kiss This"?

Tippin said ,"We would always write in our gym at the house, and Phillip Douglas came over, our buddy, and we were going to write that day. And we said 'We got this silly idea, let's just write it.'"

"It was one of those songs that just came out very quickly. We kind of laughed about it and were like, 'Ain't nothing gonna happen. Nothing's happening with that.'"

Little did Tippin know that the song would go on to be a No.1 — his last No. 1 hit, in fact.

"We laughed when we thought about it," Tippin recalls. "We were like 'Well, we turned it into the label,' because we had a certain amount of songs that we had to turn in."

In other words, this No.1 song was turned into the record label as a quota fill from Tippin. Kind of like a "Here ya go, it's stupid, but you said I needed to write a certain number of songs."

Thea Tippin, Aaron's wife, recalls the exact moment she found out that not only did the record label like the song, they wanted to make it the first single from his People Like Us record.

"I was on the treadmill and Doug Howard called and said 'This is going to be the single.' We were surprised!" she remembers.

How Many Number One Songs Does Aaron Tippin Have?

Aaron Tippin has 3 No.1 songs under his belt.

"There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio" (1992) "That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You" (1995) "Kiss This" (2000)

