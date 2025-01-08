With no context, Zach Top looks like a '90s country music star. From his blue jeans and belt buckle, to his pearl snaps and cowboy hat, he is all country.

Even the singer's facial hair is a nod to country music past, as the 27-year-old rocks a classic mustache that was popular in that era.

Top's knowledge of the decade's country music was put to the test by Nick & Kristen, a Portland morning radio show. He was asked to identify several country artists from the 1990s by their whiskers only.

So how do you think he did?

Let's just say, the man ate and left no crumbs.

The "Sounds Like the Radio" hitmaker flew through the photos without hesitation, naming Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw and more.

The host even tried to trick Top with some deep cuts like Aaron Tippin and George Strait's character in the movie Pure Country, but they were no match for Top's knowledge.

Watch him ace the hairy test and take our country music mustache quiz below:

Who Is Zach Top?

Top really made a name for himself in the world of country music in 2024 after dazzling the internet with his retro sounds. He released his debut studio album, Cold Beer & Country Music on April 5, and landed his debut single "Sounds Like the Radio" on country radio. The song would peak at No. 15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart last year.

The up-and-coming singer landed a spot as an opener on Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour, too. The two sang several songs together as a part of the trek, including a rowdy rendition of Johnny Paycheck's "Take This Job and Shove It".

Closing out the year, Top received his first CMA Awards nomination for New Artist of the Year (the award would ultimately go to Megan Moroney).

Up next, he'll open for Jackson on the 2025 leg of his The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. The trek has five shows scattered across the calendar through May.