Megan Moroney on Her CMA Awards Win: ‘I’m Freaking Out!’

Megan Moroney was all nerves and thank yous as she won Best New Artist at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The "Am I Okay" singer claimed the New Artist of the Year trophy during the 2024 CMA Awards ceremony on Wednesday night (Nov. 20). It's her first CMA win and came moments after she performed "Am I Okay" in front of her peers.

"I'm freaking out," Moroney said, wrapping up a minute-long speech in which she thanked her team, her family, producer Kristian Bush, fans who make signs and show up at 3AM for concerts, and more.

"Thank you Jesus," she said to begin, "and thank you for the gift of songwriting."

This category was stacked a diverse set of nominees, from fringe breakout stars to chart heavyweights. Zach Top, Shaboozey, Mitchell Tenpenny, Bailey Zimmerman and Nate Smith were all in the mix.

Moroney isn't just one of country music's brightest breakout stars: In 2024, she was one of the biggest female stars in the genre, period.

Her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, came out over the summer, and it debuted inside the Billboard 200 Top 10. This year, she opened for Kenny Chesney's tour, contributed a song to the Twisters soundtrack and won the New Female Artist trophy at the ACM Awards. Being crowned New Artist of the Year at the CMAs is just another feather in her cap.

The 2024 CMA Awards aired from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosted the show.

