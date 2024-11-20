The red carpet at the CMA Awards is the place for country music's best dressed to show off their hottest looks. Sometimes, it's also the place to break news.

Baby-on-the-way announcements aren't rare on the carpet. It's also the place to hard launch a relationship. Scroll down to see who falls into which category prior to the 2024 CMA Awards.

Before the show started, Zach Top told us he planned to introduce his new girlfriend Amelia to fans and the country music industry.

This caused some amount of consternation among the women who follow him on Instagram, with one person asking, "Can Amelia fight?"

Stars like Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson are expected to walk the CMA red carpet in 2024. Typically, each of these artists pauses for pictures with their significant other, and couples pictures are always the best.

You're sure to find many country couples below — more often than not, the Plus-1s outshine the artists that brought them!

The CMAs are a bit more regal than the ACMs, so long, elegant gowns are usually preferred to short skirts perfect for spring and summer. The men typically keep it classy in dark suits or tuxedos, but there's always a CMA red carpet wild card — looking at you, Bailey Zimmerman!

This gallery will be updated as more and more artists walk the red carpet. The 2024 CMA Awards begin at 8PM ET on ABC.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone.

