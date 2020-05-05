Abby Anderson Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend: ‘My Man Catches More Than Fish’

Congratulations are in order for rising country artist Abby Anderson and her longtime boyfriend, Tyler. The adorable couple of more than a year is officially engaged!

Anderson, 23, revealed the exciting news on Twitter on Sunday (May 3), sharing a collection of photos from the couple's engagement moment.

“TURNS OUT MY MAN CATCHES MORE THAN FISH💍😭” the “I'll Still Love You” singer writes. She also points out the sweet makeshift ring her fiance put together for his proposal.

“Ring brought to you by Tyler’s beautiful mind, jewelers being closed, corona and wildflower stems,” Anderson says. The two are waiting for jewelry stores to re-open following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Anderson's man -- the inspiration behind her song "Good Lord" -- appears to have found inspiration for his proposal from the romantic film The Notebook, specifically the iconic scene in which Noah (Ryan Gosling) takes Allie (Rachel McAdams) canoeing and sweeps her off her feet. Anderson and Tyler are out on the water in a canoe decorated with flowers and pillows. The future spouses are dressed in casual attire as they share a warm embrace while surrounded by majestic trees and beautiful scenery.

It's unclear if Anderson and Tyler have set a date for their wedding. The two are currently in quarantine in Tyler’s home state of Georgia.