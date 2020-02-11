CMA Announces 2020 International Tour Featuring All-Star Lineup

The Country Music Association has announced its highly anticipated 2020 international tour, and this year's lineup does not disappoint. Dubbed the "Introducing Nashville Tour," it will feature Cassadee Pope, Abby Anderson, Mitchell Tenpenny and Niko Moon.

The showcase will hold five concerts in late March in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The shows will feature an acoustic setting similar to a typical Nashville writers' round, with the artists performing their hits along with speaking about their careers and the inspiration for their music.

The Introducing Nashville round will also be featured this March at the Country to Country festivals in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow and Dublin. Anderson will be performing alongside Eric Paslay and Tenille Townes.

Tickets are now on sale for both the international tour and Country to Country festival dates through CMA's website.

Tenpenny is currently on Old Dominion's We Are Old Dominion Tour before hitting the road on his headlining Anything She Says Tour featuring Adam Doleac. Townes is currently on the road supporting Alan Jackson for select dates in February and March, while Paslay is headlining a string of dates later this month.

The "Introducing Nashville" showcase was created in 2019 and past performers include Devin Dawson, Lindsay Ell, Danielle Bradbery, Brandy Clark, Travis Denning, Walker Hayes, Lauren Jenkins, Logan Mize, Townes and Rachel Wammack.

CMA's Introducing Nashville Tour Dates:

March 23 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Old Museum

March 24 - Melbourne, Australia @ The Thornbury Theatre

March 25 - Sydney, Australia @ The Factory Theatre

March 28 - Auckland, New Zealand @ The Tuning Fork

March 30 - Tokyo, Japan @ Blue Note Tokyo